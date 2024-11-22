Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 88500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

