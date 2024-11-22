Insider Buying: Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,970.67).

Braemar Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:BMS traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 247.20 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 65,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,353. The company has a market capitalization of £75.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,846.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.98. Braemar Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.00).

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Investment Advisory, Chartering, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

