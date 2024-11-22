Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $106,038.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $106,038.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,317.50. The trade was a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHRB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.