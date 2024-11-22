Insider Buying: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $106,038.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $106,038.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,317.50. The trade was a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.32.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHRB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
