Insider Buying: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Purchases $55,352.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This trade represents a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICF International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICFI opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.28 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

