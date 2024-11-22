Insider Buying: Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD) CEO Acquires $91,196.94 in Stock

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath purchased 90,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,196.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,076.44. The trade was a 22.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
George Magrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, George Magrath purchased 9,706 shares of Opus Genetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,900.12.
Opus Genetics Price Performance
Shares of IRD stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Opus Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Opus Genetics Company Profile
Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
