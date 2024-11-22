Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Sells 13,494 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $493,070.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,230. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 4,782,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,013. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.