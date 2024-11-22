Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Sells 13,494 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $493,070.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,230. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 4,782,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,013. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

