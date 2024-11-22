Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 72,903 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00.

NYSE:BE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,440. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

