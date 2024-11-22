Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 72,903 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 7.6 %
NYSE:BE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,440. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
