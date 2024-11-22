Insider Selling: Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) EVP Sells $71,148.66 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energizer Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ENR opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

