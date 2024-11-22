Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $773,095.18 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $773,095.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 277.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

