Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 589 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $896.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $908.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

