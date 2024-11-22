Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Payam Zamani Buys 20,420 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 20,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $71,265.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,565.80. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Payam Zamani bought 4,182 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $15,473.40.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani acquired 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 6,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.14.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

