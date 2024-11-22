Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,740 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,740 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.1 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $491.09 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.83 and a 12 month high of $494.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

