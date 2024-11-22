Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,505,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.15 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

