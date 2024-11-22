Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 42,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 298.2% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,086,000 after buying an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.92 and a 200-day moving average of $259.96. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

