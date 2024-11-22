Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $614,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

