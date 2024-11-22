Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $714,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,751,000 after buying an additional 492,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,886,000 after buying an additional 267,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $70.93 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

