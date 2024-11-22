Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 24,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 176,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $126.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

