Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 686 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OII. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

