Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $7,033,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $933,978. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $167.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

