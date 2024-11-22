InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Sells $25,506.60 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $191.57.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in InterDigital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

