Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.61 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $666.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.12 and a 200-day moving average of $631.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

