Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 13810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $545.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

