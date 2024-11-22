Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 15075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

