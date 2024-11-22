Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Valence8 US LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Valence8 US LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 17.8% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $505.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

