Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

