Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,089 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 61,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $146.01 and a one year high of $185.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

