Investec Group (LON:INVP) Declares GBX 16.50 Dividend

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Investec Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 479 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.50 ($7.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.30), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,413,358.43). Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

