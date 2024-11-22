Investors Research Corp Sells 350 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

