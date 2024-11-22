IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 3991198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $115,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 638,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,001.76. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,036,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $3,749,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $152,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth $874,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.