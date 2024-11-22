IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Sells A$456,840.00 in Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.08 ($3.30), for a total value of A$456,840.00 ($296,649.35).

Andrew Blattman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Andrew Blattman bought 148,528 shares of IPH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.34 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of A$941,667.52 ($611,472.42).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP.

