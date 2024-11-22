Isabella Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:ISBA remained flat at $24.84 during midday trading on Friday. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.03.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Isabella Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

