iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $902,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

