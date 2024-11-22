iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,610,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

