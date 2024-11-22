iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $214,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $126.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

