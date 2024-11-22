iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,962 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

