iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Darden Wealth Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 624,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 368,596 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

