iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

