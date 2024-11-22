iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $35,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

