iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.