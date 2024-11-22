iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.26 and last traded at $94.09, with a volume of 278774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,886,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.