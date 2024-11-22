iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. First County Bank CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

