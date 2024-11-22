iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

