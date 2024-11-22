ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading Down 20.2% – Here’s Why

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 1,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
ITV Trading Down 20.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
