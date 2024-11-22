James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.38 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.33). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.33), with a volume of 170,307 shares.

James Halstead Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.28. The company has a market cap of £789.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,860.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

James Halstead Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,000.00%.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

