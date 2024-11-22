Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.73% of Littelfuse worth $48,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $238.87 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.91 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average of $256.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

View Our Latest Report on LFUS

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.