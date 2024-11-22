Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,904.95. The trade was a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.