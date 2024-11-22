JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JFrog worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after acquiring an additional 523,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JFrog by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $471,501.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,010,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,153 shares of company stock worth $5,276,489. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

