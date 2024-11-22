Jill Henrich Sells 1,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Jill Henrich sold 1,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,033.60. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

