Joseph Sanborn Sells 745 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 745 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $13,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,665.88. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,071 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $21,655.62.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.98 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $670.94 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

