JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.81 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 478 ($5.99). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.89), with a volume of 125,975 shares traded.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £295.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,526.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.72.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

