JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.81 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 478 ($5.99). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.89), with a volume of 125,975 shares traded.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £295.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,526.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.72.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Smaller Companies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- About the Markup Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.